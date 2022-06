One person was shot in Tornado on June 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — One person was shot in Tornado on Wednesday night.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting along Smith Creek Road in Tornado came in around 9:50 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made yet.

They say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you on the incident.