CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are on the scene of a shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

Kanawha Metro says that a juvenile was shot in the leg and the stomach on the 800 block of Central Ave. The call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say that no arrests have yet been made, but witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect is a black male.

Charleston PD and medics are on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.