Police searching for suspect in Huntington shooting, woman taken to hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Huntington’s west side.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Kevin Mann, a man he says is “very well known by the HPD,” is wanted in connection with the shooting. Mann is described as a white male in his 30s.

Emergency officials say the shooting happened around 12 p.m. near W 14th Street on W 5th Avenue where Jana Robinette, 33, was shot and taken to a hospital. There is no further information on her condition at this time.

Police say Mann and Robinette were at her apartment when a confrontation turned into gunfire.

Anyone with information on Mann’s whereabouts can contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4470 or call 911.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events