Police searching for suspect in Huntington shooting, woman taken to hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Huntington’s west side.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says Kevin Mann, a man he says is “very well known by the HPD,” is wanted in connection with the shooting. Mann is described as a white male in his 30s.

Emergency officials say the shooting happened around 12 p.m. near W 14th Street on W 5th Avenue where Jana Robinette, 33, was shot and taken to a hospital. There is no further information on her condition at this time.

Police say Mann and Robinette were at her apartment when a confrontation turned into gunfire.

Anyone with information on Mann’s whereabouts can contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4470 or call 911.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories