One person taken to hospital following crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Charleston.
Metro 911 officials say they received a call around 11 a.m. of a crash near the intersection of Randolph Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. One of the vehicles was turned on its side in the intersection as a result of the crash.
One person has been taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time. The Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.
