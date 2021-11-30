UPDATE: Tennessee man charged in Cabell Huntington Hospital parking garage altercation

UPDATE: (1:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man charged in an altercation at the Cabell Huntington Hospital parking garage this morning.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says Marvin Logan of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is charged with “malicious wounding (felonious assault)” in connection to the incident. While a warrant for Logan has been filed, Zerkle says he has not been arrested at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is facing felonious assault charges this morning after an altercation in a parking garage.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened between two replacement workers in the Cabell Huntington Hospital parking garage. Deputies say one person did have a minor cut from a knife and the second person will be charged with felonious assault.

Authorities say the names of the two people involved are being withheld pending an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.