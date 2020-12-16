One person transported to hospital after being struck by a train

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One woman is being treated at a hospital after being struck by a train in Charleston.
At approximately 6:16 pm, Charleston Police Patrol officers were dispatched to a pedestrian struck by a Kanawha River Railroad Train traveling north near the intersection of Crescent Road and Buchanan Street. The pedestrian identified as 28-year-old Shayla Stephenson was transported to CAMC General for injuries sustained from the accident.
The incident at this time remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department
Traffic Division.
