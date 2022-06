CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. and 31st St. SE.

Kanawha metro says that it was a head-on crash and that one person was taken to the hospital.

Crews on the scene tell 13 news that this person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Traffic is still flowing in both directions.