UPDATE: (1:50 p.m. Aug. 26) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the CPD, the shooting happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Russell Street. Police say they found the victim, identified as Shyqwon Carter, 24, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say they were initially called to the scene for a “drive-by shooting” but say upon further investigation, they found no evidence that the shooting was “drive-by-style.” At this time, police say they are investigating the scene as a possible accidental discharge.

The CPD says a witness told them they allegedly saw two large dogs fighting at the time of the shooting. However, officers say witnesses at the residence did not cooperate with law enforcement and said they would not answer any questions.

At this time, there is no threat to the Russell Street community, according to police. Mary C. Snow Elementary was also placed on a brief lockdown during the initial investigation. That lockdown has now been lifted.

