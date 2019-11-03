Man injured during shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police say one man was shot in Huntington early Sunday morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, police responded to a disturbance call around 3 a.m. near 9th Street and 4th Avenue. Dial says Deshawn Evans, 31, of Michigan was shot near the knee.

The investigation is ongoing.

