One suspect dead, second arrested after multi-state police pursuit

KIMPER, KY/Edgarton, WV (WOWK) – Multiple agencies are investigating a two-state pursuit of an allegedly stolen vehicle.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers learned of an allegedly stolen vehicle in the Kimper area in Pike County. Troopers responded to the scene where they found an International flatbed vehicle parked at a service station and “recognized the vehicle as stolen from Mingo County,” West Virginia.

Troopers say when they contacted the driver, he fled, striking a marked cruiser. The pursuit continued through several Pike County communities and ended when the vehicle traveled into Edgarton, West Virginia. KSP says the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit and searched for the vehicle from that point.

Shortly after, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer-involved shooting around 7 p.m. near the area of the Edgarton and Lynn communities. The suspect, identified by West Virginia State Police as 27-year-old Robert Lee Daniels, Jr. of Freeburn, KY, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mingo County deputies have confirmed the deceased is one of the suspects involved in the pursuit. Deputies also tell WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas a second person has been arrested in connection to the pursuit.

Agencies involved in the investigation include the Kentucky State Police, the West Virginia State Police, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the Matewan Police Department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk & Southern Police.