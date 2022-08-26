UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26): Charleston PD has confirmed that the man shot on Frame St. in Charleston has died. This is now a homicide investigation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Charleston.

Kanawha Metro confirms that the shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Frame St.

Charleston Police say the man is in serious condition.

