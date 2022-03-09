CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a fire in the 1500 block of Farnsworth Drive in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 1:30 p.m. The Charleston Fire Department says it started as a stove fire that was put out before the fire department arrived.

They say everyone else in the building got out.

There is no word on the extent of injuries of the person taken to the hospital.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston EMS are on the scene.