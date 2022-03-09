CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a garbage truck went over an embankment.

Cabell County dispatch says the accident happened in the 2500 block of East Mud River Road in Milton.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

West Virginia State Police, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, Cabell County EMS, and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department responded.

No roads are closed at this time.

We have reached out to the garbage company for a statement, and have not heard back at this time.