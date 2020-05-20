One taken to hospital after reported Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a shooting in Huntington this afternoon.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says officers were called to the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 3:30 p.m. and found a victim had been shot. Cabell County Dispatch officials say the victim was transported to a hospital.

Cornwell says the victim’s condition and name are not being released until their family has been informed.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories