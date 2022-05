KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Childress Road in Alum Creek.

Metro 911 officials say this happened at around 7:45 p.m.

They say they do not know the extent of any injuries or if any roads are closed down.

The Alum Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Davis Creek VFD, Kanawha County EMS and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.