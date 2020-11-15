One transported in I-64 single-vehicle accident

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – At the six mile-marker along I-64 East, one person was transported after a single-vehicle rollover accident.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, the accident happened earlier this afternoon. Traffic was backed up for a short period of time on the I-64 East ramp.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time. Crews cleared the scene around 2:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.