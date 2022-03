CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash on I-77 south at the 96 mile-marker.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in right after 7 p.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

They say that the West Virginia State Police, Kanawha County EMS, Malden VFD and the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene.