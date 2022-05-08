UPDATE(3:09 p.m. on Sunday, May 8): The driver of the motorcycle is responsive and was taken to the hospital, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

They say the people in the other vehicle were not injured.

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash, one vehicle being a motorcycle, at the intersection of Bufflick Road and Hanover Drive in Clendenin.

According to Metro 911 officials, the call came in just before 2:30 p.m.

They say one person is unresponsive.

There is no word on any road closures.

Clendenin Volunteer FD and Kanawha County Ambulance are on the scene and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on their way.