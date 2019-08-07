Charleston Police identify victim in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department have identified the victim of the shooting that happened around 9 PM on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. They have also provided an update on the person taken into custody last night.

Charleston Police officers responded to the shooting in the area of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway. Officers located the victim, Souel Rowe, Jr., 22, who had been shot in the thigh. Rowe was taken to a hospital for treatment and police say his condition is currently stable.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident. One of the bullets struck a business at the corner of Summers Street and Brawley Walkway.

Police say based upon their initial investigation, a person was taken into custody, but upon further investigation, it was determined that the subject was not the shooter.

He was not charged and was released from police custody.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.