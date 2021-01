ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) - As more people begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccines, many still have concerns about just how safe they are. Doctors at the King's Daughters Medical Center (KDMC) have made an attempt to convince them the vaccines are indeed safe.

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States has risen in recent weeks. Fortunately, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved for emergency use earlier this month and vaccinations are now being given to specific groups of people who are at high risk.