One wounded in overnight shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight shooting leaves one woman wounded. Metro 911 dispatchers confirm the shooting happened at a home on the 2,000 block of Scraggs Drive around 12:45 a.m.

According to the Charleston Police Department, 36-year-old Brittany Sherrod was shot in the hip. Officers also located two infant age children inside the residence who appeared to be unharmed. Sherrod was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered an unknown black male wearing a hoodie, entered the

home through an unlocked back door. The victim heard the door open and came out of the

bathroom. The victim saw the suspect standing at the doorway displaying a gun. Sherrod started

to run towards the living room towards her children when the suspect fired one shot, striking her in the hip area. The suspect exited the residence through the back door and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a tall light skin black male, black hoodie/ sweatsuit, and facial hair. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or

Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.