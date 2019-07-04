One wounded, suspect on the run after Huntington shooting

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) – Huntington Police say a man is on the run after a shooting around 9 p.m.

Chief Hank Dial says a man was shot in the foot by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend near the Red Lobster on Veteran’s Memorial. The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened not far from the entrance to Harris Riverfront Park where crowds had gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July and watch fireworks. Chief Dial tells 13 News there was never a threat to the public at that event.