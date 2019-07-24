One Year Anniversary of Cafe Appalachia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Cafe Appalachia – a restaurant with a purpose in south charleston, celebrated one year of helping the community and women in recovery on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2019. The restaurant is a farm to table non-profit that grows all of its food locally.

The majority of employees and volunteers are recovering addict, and all proceeds go to programs that help local people through every stage of recovery.

Cheryl Laws, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Pollen 8/Cafe Appalachia, says, “It takes people like me that want to build it, people who want to volunteer, people who want to donate and people who want to eat here. There are so many different ways people can help instead of sitting back and watching on facebook and complaining.”

You can check them out for yourself. Cafe Appalachia is located at 206 D Street in South Charleston, West Virginia. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM.