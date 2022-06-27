CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic will no longer offer abortions as of Friday, June 24, according to Katie Quinonez, Executive Director of West Virginia’s Women’s Health Center.

This, however, will not be the end. Quinonez said efforts to fight for women’s reproductive rights are already underway.

“This is not the end by any means,” Quinonez said. “The real work begins today.”

With a 100-plus-year-old law possibly making abortions a felony in West Virginia, the non-profit organization West Virginia Free told 13 News that the fight does not stop here.

“We have an attorney looking at it, and certainly other reproductive health rights and justice organizations are doing the same,” said Margaret Pomponio, Executive director of WV Free, said.

With no clear future ahead, the Women’s Health Center said it can no longer offer safe abortions, leading it to cancel about 60 appointments scheduled to happen in the next three weeks.

Quinonez, who has had two abortions in the past, said she sympathizes with these women.

“I think all of the time what my life would look like if I hadn’t been able to access that healthcare, and I know that I’m not alone in that story,” Quinonez said.

She also expressed concerns about other rights.

“Overturning Roe V. Wade has nothing to do with abortion,” Quinonez said. “They’re not going to stop at abortion. It has everything to do with control.”

Despite the uncertainty, reproductive rights advocates are not ready to give up.

“Roe fell, but we’re still standing, and we’re not going anywhere,” Quinonez said. “We’re going to keep fighting for the rights of West Virginians.”

West Virginia Delegate Danielle Walker told 13 News that political leaders are still waiting on Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session. However, there are no new updates on what that 100-plus-year-old law means for West Virginia.

In the meantime, the clinic will remain open offering other reproductive care including birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams as well as other services.