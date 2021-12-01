Suspect in Officer Cassie Johnson’s murder wants trial moved out of Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One year after Cassie Johnson was shot on the line of duty, Joshua Phillips, 38, is in court for the murder of Johnson.

Phillips is the only suspect being charged with Patrolwoman Johnson’s murder and he is now saying that he wants to move his trial out of Kanawha County.

Phillips is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy, prohibited persons from possession of a concealed firearm and violation of the uniform controlled substance act.

Both sides will be back in court on Dec. 17 for another status hearing.