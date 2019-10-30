Open enrollment for health insurance plans on Affordable Care Act starts in November

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Open enrollment for health insurance plans on the Affordable Care Act – mandated insurance marketplace begins this week. There are a number of new regulations, so health care advocates want to make sure uninsured West Virginians have the information they need to enroll.

The enrollment calendar has been shortened by 45 days compared to previous years, so health care advocates are encouraging West Virginians to act now to make sure their family is covered.



“In most cases, if you miss that deadline of December 15th you may not be able to get coverage again until 2021,” says Jeremy Smith, project director for West Virginia Navigator.

The sixth open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, has taken a 45 day cut and will only run from November 1st through December 15th this year. Nearly 12-million people signed up nationwide last year. For 2020 there are even more affordable coverage options to choose from.

“The Affordable Care Act makes things like preventative medicine really important so people can go see their doctor once a year to catch problems before they get too big,” says Jessica Ice with West Virginians for Affordable Healthcare.

Last year, eight out of ten people qualified for financial help to make their monthly premiums more affordable. In West Virginia– six out of ten people can find a plan for $75 or less, but health insurance can be tricky to figure out – that’s where West Virginia Navigators come in to help. They offer free in-person enrollment assistance to take you step-by-step through the process.

“Past research that national organizations have done has shown that in-person help is vital as someone tries to navigate this process,” says Smith.

West Virginia navigators can break down the different plans helping you choose which is best for your family. They will even help you fill out your online application.

“A lot of people that come to us may not be quite comfortable enough using a computer or filling out that application online so we make sure they filled out that application properly,” says Smith.

