MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Opening statements in the trial of a Charleston man accused of killing a man in Pomeroy have begun.

Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane Roush. On June 17, 2021, Hall was indicted on charges of Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; Murder, an unclassified felony; Complicity, an unclassified felony; and Conspiracy, a first-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 16, 2021.

Hall is one of three defendants charged in Roush’s death.

Keontae Nelson, of South Charleston, and Richard Walker, of Charleston, were each indicted on six counts related to Roush’s murder.

According to court records, the jury has been selected and seated. Opening statements are expected to take about 90 minutes.

The state will then call its first witness before the court recesses for the day.