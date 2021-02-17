‘Operation Delta 146’: Charleston’s most successful warrant sweep

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they have accomplished the most successful warrant sweep in Charleston in over 20 years.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says “Operation Delta 146” resulted in 72 arrests and the apprehending of 38 guns, around six pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, and a significant amount of money.

“This warrant sweep exemplified the collaboration between several fine organizations and acted as a way to continue to honor Ptlm. Johnson’s legacy,” said Chief Hunt. “The results correlated well with her work ethic. Making our city safer is exactly why she chose her profession.”

According to the CPD, U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous proposed this operation in honor of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 3, 2020. Johnson worked on the Delta shift and her unit number was 146 giving the operation its name.

“She liked serving warrants, she liked taking the bad guys off of the streets, she liked keeping her area safe. That’s why she worked in the area that she grew up in,” Hunt said.

The warrants were served specifically to gun crimes, violent crimes, felony drug crimes, and other serious felonies.

Mike Baylous with the United States Marshals Service proposed the warrant sweep operation after a number of people reached out asking how to help the law enforcement community when Ptlm. Johnson passed.

The agencies who helped the U.S. Marshal Service and Charleston Police Department with this operation were police departments from Princeton, Ironton, Barboursville, Ravenswood, and Beckley and Sheriff’s deputies from Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Jackson, Mercer, Wyoming, and Raleigh Counties, WVDRC Parole, and the West Virginia State Police. Lissa Jordan with the ATF and Jack Sparks with the DEA also offered their agents and support.