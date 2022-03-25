KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement agencies and first responders from across Kanawha County held an event Friday morning to make sure students stay safe as they celebrate some big milestones this spring.

They do this through a program called “Operation GPA” or “Graduation, Prom, Alive.” Its purpose is simple, to keep students and the public safe and alive.

Operation GPA began in 2006 when organizations began to educate students on the dangers of combining alcohol or drugs with driving. Since the program started 16 years ago, there haven’t been any tragic crashes or incidents associated with the events in the county.

School leaders say they’re thankful for the program because they know the impulsiveness of students surrounding these events.

“A lot of times there’s a lot of excitement, there’s a lot of impulsivity so providing them with an event after graduation of safe prom, provides them the environment to have a good time but also be responsible and be safe and make it home safe,” said Gene Smith, the Principal at Sissionville High School.

Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools Dr. Tom Williams thanked the community for the ongoing support of the program. “It shows that the entire community in Kanawha County comes behind our students and supports our students to make sure they have a safe evening. Our students get so excited with prom and graduation and they never think it can happen to them, and it can.”

The program is funded by the Kanawha County Commission and the Public Safety Grant Committee. This year, $30,000 will be distributed throughout the county.