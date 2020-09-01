Operation GPA to kick-off for the school year

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department along with other local agencies met on Tuesday morning to discuss the 15th annual kick-off of Operation GPA.

The program is aimed to have extra safety patrols around schools to keep students safe.

This year, the Kanawha County Commission is doubling the overtime budget for deputies in Operation GPA. That means more law enforcement to enforce school zone safety and patrol school buildings.

“I think it’s very important that the kids know that we’re there to protect them and to help them. We want to give them the satisfaction and the knowledge that we’ll be there to help them. That’s what we’re there for, to take care of our schools,” said Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

Since Operation GPA began, there have been no tragic crashes or incidents while deputies patrolled events like the first week of school, prom, or graduations.

