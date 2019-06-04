Ordinance passes to keep protesters away from healthcare facilities

UPDATE: 6/3/19 @ 8:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston city ordinance vote passed, which would prohibit protesters to block entrances of medical facilities and healthcare doors.

The ordinance passed by a 21 to 5 vote.

According to Kevin Baker, the attorney for the city of Charleston, the ordinance takes effect five days from the vote.

ORIGINAL: 6/3/19 @ 7:05 p.m.

Tonight, Charleston City Council will be debating on an ordinance that would create limitations to protesting outside of healthcare facilities.

The bill would create two rules with respect to medical privacy at all healthcare facilities in city limits. The first would prohibit a person from keeping another person from entering a medical facility. It would also keep people from displaying signs within one hundred feet of a clinic.

