Organization donates $25K to Stepping Stones tiny homes

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Green Bronx Machine Founder Stephen Ritz presented Stepping Stones with a $25,000 donation to outfit its tiny home village with appliances.

Each tiny home will get a stove, refrigerator and a stackable washer and dryer. The tiny homes are part of Stepping Stones Youth Transitions Project which focuses on youth ages 16 to 21 who are transitioning from foster care or experiencing homelessness.

The donor says he hopes this generous gift will help these young people reach their full potential and become productive citizens.

“So, by providing these young people with a place to live, to develop the wings they need in order to fly, and the skill-set and infrastructure to learn how to grow their own food, how to cook their food and share their food, teaches these people to inspire healthy living, inspire healthy learning and grow communities all around the world,” Ritz said.

Green Bronx Machine partners with Newman’s Own Foundation to provide help to battle food insecurity throughout the United States.