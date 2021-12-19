Organization in St. Albans performs random acts of kindness around the city

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Every Christmas people never fail to amaze us with their giving hearts and kindness. We had the opportunity to tag along with a special charity helping to spread random acts of kindness this holiday.

“The best way to help yourself is to help someone else,” said Walter Hall, President of 25177 Foundation, Vice Mayor of St. Albans.

For the past several years, the 25177 Foundation has chosen the Saturday before Christmas to perform random acts of kindness throughout the city of St. Albans.

“That feeling when you see that smile on their face, and it’s important that we give a boost to everyone. This crazy world we live in right now, and if we can do one small act to put a smile on someone’s face, or feed a family, we should all do that,” said Hall.

Hall is giving the gift of groceries to families this year in hopes they have a Merry Christmas. We got to surprise some lucky shoppers with him. Some received Kroger gift cards, and he even paid for some families’ entire grocery bill.

“It actually makes me want to cry. I’m very happy. I’ve had a rough week with a sick grandbaby. It’s been an emotional week. That’s for sure, and that just brings joy to me that you’re out here trying to spread cheer to those that are hurting,” said Cindy Richardson, a gift card recipient.

And many show us time, and time again, how they want to pass kindness forward, like gift card recipient, Margie Dolan.

“As soon as you handed it to me I thought of someone that I was needing to pass it forward to, so I’ll be giving it to him when I go back to work Monday,” said Dolan.

But, it didn’t just stop at the grocery store. These random acts of kindness continued as I got to drive with Patrolman, Tyler Mullens of St. Albans Police Department.

“It’s nice to see people smile and be happy. It’s nice to see smiles,” said Mullens.

Hall hopes you pass along kindness this Christmas and lend a helping hand to those in need.

“It’s the season of giving, and now’s the time to display that and give people hope, and today we’re giving a lot of people hope,” said Hall.

If we know one thing, it’s that people continue to spread the gift of giving each year.

