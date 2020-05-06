Organizations bind together to help feed Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Many different organizations are stepping up to help those in need right now. It was a rainy day, but that didn’t stop the National Guard, Facing Hunger Food Bank and the New Baptist Church Food Pantry from bringing a little sunshine to the people who need it.

Joyce Mannon, director for New Baptist Church Food Pantry says, “a lot of people can’t get out, and a lot of them aren’t working, and to pay their bills, and rent, and then buy groceries, and pay utilities, so it’s really been hard for a lot of families”

Meat, produce, juice and even some bakery items were provided to anyone who showed up. Mannon adds, “people told us that they never thought they’d be in this type of situation … That after you’re out of work for three months that it’s very difficult especially if you have children.”

Bill Hagy with Facing Hunger Food Banks says, “When everyone says together we’ll do this, or we’re in this together, this is a prime example of how the food bank and other agencies get together and take care of the needs in the community.”

And one of those agencies is the West Virginia National Guard. Who have been working wherever they are needed during this pandemic. Sgt Jeffery Grose says, “We volunteer our time when there is a time of need like this … We come and do whatever people have for us to do.”

Feeding America, and feeding our Tri-State Area: to ensure that no one goes hungry in these uncertain times.

“It’s created adrenaline’s that I think most of us didn’t know we had.. It’s nonstop, but we are here as a calling, not a job.” Bill Hagy with Facing Hunger Food Banks

