CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This weekend, organizations traveled to the Capital City to offer vaccines and some sweet treats.

At the Vista View Apartments in Charleston, families were invited to join in the fun as the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine Team, the NAACP of Charleston, WV, Dr. Shanequa Smith and several other community partners hosted an egg hunt and COVID clinic.

Games, music, and, of course, an Easter egg hunt were set up for the kids. While all the fun activities were going on, vaccines and tests were made available for anyone who wanted one.

Representatives with the Black Voter Impact Initiative (BVII) were also on-hand to help residents get registered to vote and answer any questions about upcoming elections.

We’ll come to you and make sure you have all the information you need and make sure you’re prepped and everything for the next upcoming election and also to bring fun and joy to these kids on this beautiful Sunday afternoon.” India Frith, BVII spokesperson

Representatives with the PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing & Vaccine Team also say events like this help them reach areas where families are unable to travel certain distances to visit a clinic.