Organizations delay applications for federal funds to combat homelessness in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The group behind the effort of a proposal to build a homeless shelter and separate day center in Charleston says they’re delaying their requests for money.

Bream Presbyterian Church and the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal wanted money from the American Rescue Plan to expand their day center and hire more staff, but say the projects need more input from the community.

Both Elk City Records and Books and Brews, which are located basically next door, led a petition drive against them. The owners wrote a letter to a city committee opposing the plan.

In the letter, they said the project will “jeopardize the ongoing development of the neighborhood, and serve poorly the current and contemplated recipients of services on the campus of Bream.”

But Bream Pastor Dawn Adamy says she just wants to continue to do what Bream has done for decades. “My advice would be you know for people who are afraid, who are really concerned about what might be happening. Learn about someone’s experience in life. Learn their name and find out a little about their story and you won’t be so afraid,” said Adamy.

13 News tried to interview the owners of both Books and Brews and Elk City Records on Wednesday but both declined until the committee meeting was over. Several other businesses and residents in Elk City also signed the petition against the project.

The ARPA committee with the City of Charleston did meet Wednesday night to discuss other proposals and ask questions to other applicants. No decision on specific projects was made just yet.