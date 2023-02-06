HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain Health Arena and the Fisher House Foundation are teaming up to help veterans and military families.

According to the Mountain Health Arena, the two organizations will be collecting donations to help families whose loved ones are receiving medical care at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. The organizations say they will be accepting monetary donations as well as Fisher House Foundation’s Amazon wish list items for a comfort house.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The collection event runs until Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, coinciding with Aaron Lewis’ concert at the Mountain Health Arena. Officials with Mountain Health Arena say they wanted to support veterans in Lewis’ honor because many of the singer, songwriter’s songs have been inspired by the stories of military veterans.

“Aaron Lewis has many songs inspired by veterans and their stories through his incredible songwriting. The Fisher House does so much for military and veteran families from all over the state of West Virginia that need lodging in a time of crisis, so our staff wanted to help in a small way in honor of Aaron Lewis playing at our arena later this month,” said Katie Light, marketing manager at the Mountain Health Arena.

According to the Arena, the Fisher House Foundation works to build “comfort homes” where military veterans’ loved ones can stay while their service member is receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The foundation says it also operates the Hero Miles program, where people can donate frequent flier miles to help families travel to their injured service members and the Hotels for Heroes program, where people can donate hotel points to let families stay free of charge in a hotel near a medical facility where their service member is receiving treatment.

“Over the years, I have been humbled by the experiences in this home. I have been able to share moments with over 300 plus families that have stayed with us. I am inspired daily by the appreciation and hope that fills the house while families experience a milestone in their life– whether it’s the relief of a successful surgery, or the pain of saying goodbye to a beloved father– our families find care, comfort, and love inside the Hershel “Woody” Williams Fisher House,” said manager Jason Wyant.

Those wanting to donate can visit the Hershel “Woody” Williams Fisher House website to make a one-time or monthly monetary donation and to purchase items from the Amazon wish list. Anyone who wants to make a donation in person can drop off cash or checks at the Mountain Health Arena’s administration offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Thursday, Feb. 24, 2023.