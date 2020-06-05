Organizers postpone Charleston, WV peaceful protest for safety concerns

A small, peaceful protest took place on Charleston’s West Side earlier this evening. Organizers say its the fourth day they’ve met at the corner of Virginia Street and Central Avenue. June 1, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Organizers of the “I Can’t Breathe WV” event have postponed the peaceful protest originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, at the West Virginia State Capitol Building in Charleston.

In a Facebook event for the protest, one of the organizers says the decision to postpone was made due to the severity of safety concerns brought to the organizer’s attention during a discussion with public officials and law enforcement.

“Our movement is bigger than one event. We must reassure one another that tolerance and love will always overcome hate,” says organizer Casey Jewell. “We hope to have the new date as soon as possible and thank everyone for their support and understanding. Peace and safety are our number one priority in organizing this event and we hope to have your continued support.”

The new date has not yet been finalized, according to the organizers. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks as organizers reassess security plans for the rescheduled event. They will also be working with community leaders to bring awareness to their message.

“I strongly encourage people to not show up at the Capitol on Sunday,” says organizer Aubreyana Shaffer. “One of our biggest concerns is the safety of our participants. As we reassess our security plans, we will work with public officials and law enforcement.”

