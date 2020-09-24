OSHP reminds drivers of child safety seat importance

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — Between child locks and seatbelts, we all want to make sure the littles ones are buckled in the right way, especially during “Child Passenger Safety Week.”

That’s why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of ways to make sure child safety seats are installed properly, that way motorists can protect their precious cargo on the road.

Trooper Chad Canter says one of the biggest things is making sure the top part of the safety seat is hooked to the anchor in your car.

“The child is part of that safety seat at that time, and if you go around a curve, and it’s not hooked in properly, the whole seat can tip over with the child in it,” says Trooper Canter. “If it’s not strapped down in the back, then the child can fall forward and the child can smash into the front seat.”

If you get pulled over, troopers say they won’t give you a ticket if the child safety seat isn’t properly installed, but they will walk you through it to make sure the kids are safe.

“A child is helpless in a car,” says Trooper Canter. “It’s important to keep (the seat) properly installed so, in the event of a crash, (children) are not seriously hurt.”

If you need help installing a child safety seat, you can give the Ohio State Highway Patrol a call and they’ll be more than happy to assist you.

Troopers say you should register your car or booster seats with the manufacturer so they can contact you in case of a recall.

