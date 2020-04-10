Other health conditions to be aware of during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Recent news has focused closely on the number of coronavirus deaths, but there are still many other health issues people are coping with.

Dialing 9-1-1 – it’s what we’ve been taught from a young age to do during a medical emergency. But now amidst a pandemic, some people are hesitating to make that potentially life-saving call – in fear of being infected with COVID-19.

Experts say that’s the wrong mindset.

Cindy Keely, the Director of Quality & Systems Improvement for the American Heart Association says, “For calling for an emergency condition, if you think you’re having a heart attack or stroke, or another emergency, time is of the essence.”

And that’s why the American Heart Association is launching this new public service announcement campaign.

And while it’s important to know the signs and symptoms of OVID-19, it’s also equally as important to know the symptoms of heart attack and stroke.

Keely adds, “Heart attacks and strokes require immediate treatment, so for (a) heart attack, the common symptoms are chest discomfort – it could be discomfort in other areas of the upper body.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Heart Disease kills more than 370,000 people in the United States annually, and West Virginians lead the nation in heart disease. That’s why it’s critical to take proper action if you are experiencing symptoms.

Keely also adds that hospitals are still giving the best treatment to those who require immediate attention and are taking steps to make sure if you’re suffering a heart attack or stroke – you will be well cared for.