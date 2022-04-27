SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Scioto County for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

On March 21, 2021, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a local middle school saying that there was a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

Deputies talked to the juvenile who said they were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a male suspect.

After an investigation by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit, a suspect was brought in for questioning and then arrested.

19-year-old Eian Robinson, of Otway, was charged with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more charges will likely be presented to a grand jury in the future.