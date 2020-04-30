Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closing today

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — After almost 67 years in the community, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is closing its doors. It doesn’t come as a surprise to the Tri-State community as Bon Secours, the company owning OLBH, made the announcement back in January 2020.

At that time, OLBH said it would plan to close the hospital by September 2020. However, in late February 2020, a new announcement said OLBH would no longer offer acute care services, including emergency services, after April 30, 2020.

Since the original announcement in January 2020, job fairs have been put on to help the close to 1,000 OLBH employees find new jobs and opportunities. Many OLBH employees have found and accepted positions at other area hospitals, or have already tendered their resignations.

An OLBH spokesperson says medical records will remain open to patients in the hospital facility, and so will some of OLBH’s affiliated physician practices.

An agreement between OLBH and King’s Daughters Medical Center is also providing KDMC with access to OLBH’s facilities and equipment in the event the area suffers a surge of COVID-19 cases.

