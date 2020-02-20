Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to end hospital-based patient care April 30

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Our Lady of Bellefonte Hosptial will no longer offer acute care services, including emergency services, after April 30, according to Bon Secours Health System. Ending hospital-based patient care at the hospital is part of Bon Secours’ wind-down of operations in the Tri-State area.

In January, Bon Secours announced that system-owned care sites and its physician network, Bellefonte Physician Services, would close no later than the third quarter of 2020. Since the announcement, many staff members have accepted other employment or have tendered resignations. The continued availability of staff factored into the decision of an April 30 close date, according to a press release from the company.

“When we announced that we would be winding down operations in Ashland, we knew that specific closing dates for departments and services would remain fluid as we had to consider our staffing levels and the safety of our patients,” said Jason Asic, OLBH interim president. “It’s recently become clear that it is in the best interests of our patients and staff to start working towards a known end-date for inpatient services at the main hospital facility. Many members of our team have already accepted new positions conditionally, meaning that start dates with their new employers can’t begin until their employment at OLBH ends. These employers have hired our staff in good faith, and we want to provide the timeframe for when these transitions can take place.”

EMS will be notified that no patients will be accepted after that date, according to Bon Secours. Medical Records in the hospital facility will remain open to patients beyond April 30, and many of OLBH’s affiliated physician practices in the community will remain open beyond this date as well.

Bon Secours says it continues to evaluate the next steps for all of the physical facilities and equipment and has been in contact with a variety of organizations. These discussions will continue as decisions are made during the wind-down process.

