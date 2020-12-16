Out of service: Water customers switched to different treatment plant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Page-Kincaid PSD water treatment plant is officially out of service and all customers in the plant’s service area will now receive water from West Virginia American Water’s New River water treatment plant.

On Sept. 22, 2020, WVAW began transitioning the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system. The PSD required water main and asset replacements to start the successful transition. The water system already had an interconnection with the WVAW New River water system at Laurel Creek, the company says.

The first 65 customers in Page-Kincaid were transitioned to full water service from West Virginia American Water on Oct. 19 and were part of the first phase of the WVAW transition plan.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, 160 Page-Kincaid customers transitioned to WVAW service. These customers were served by the Carter Branch pressure reducing station. According to the company, all customers outlined in Carter Brach and Laurel Creek now have WVAW service flowing in their pipes.

Additional water flushing and line cleaning will be conducted over the next several days. Once this is finished, all Page-Kincaid customers will receive water service from WVAW.

“Transitioning the Page-Kincaid PSD water system over to West Virginia American Water has been a tremendous, timely effort by our team…Supplying clean, reliable water service to the residents of Page-Kincaid would not be possible without the cooperation of the Public Service District employees and the Public Service Commission’s leadership to find a viable solution for the area. We thank all involved for contributing to the success of this transition.” Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water President

“I am so pleased to see this long awaited project come to fruition…“The residents of Page-Kincaid have suffered long enough. Today they can celebrate by turning on their faucets and enjoying a clean drink of water. My fellow Commissioners and I applaud the hard work of West Virginia American Water, the staff of the Public Service Commission and the support of the Fayette County Commission, who have worked tirelessly to finally see this happen.” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane

WVAW officials say customers in the service area may experience intermittent water service outages and periods of low pressure and cloudy or discolored water as service lines while the work is conducted.

