Outdoor dining makes its return to the Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Business will be booming in Charleston for the next couple of months now that outdoor dining is back in action.

“It’s just going to be a great thing for our city and our state across the board and all the restaurants involved,” said Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grill.

Tents will now line Capitol and Hale Street’s outside of popular downtown restaurants every Friday and Saturday thru Labor Day.

It’s an initiative city leaders say could become permanent.

“We heard back instantly from our businesses. More receipts, more people downtown, but in a safe environment,” exclaimed Charleston mayor Amy Goodwin.

Even though restaurants are back open to full capacity, dining will continue to look different for a period of time. You’ll still need to be socially distant inside of restaurants.

So, outdoor dining can help accommodate anyone who still may not feel comfortable in closed spaces.

“This is going to be great because people can come outside, they can sit down with their friends, have a good meal out in the atmosphere, and just enjoy our beautiful city,” Stanley said.

Capitol Street will be closed starting Friday at 3 p.m. thru Saturday at 11 p.m.

