Outdoor street dining coming to Huntington

A picture of the Southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues in Huntington, WV (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Outdoor dining has been a success in the Capital City, and starting today, it’s coming to the Jewel City.

It all kicks off afternoon when the southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenues close at 3 in downtown Huntington.

It will allow restaurants to serve customers on tables in the street, socially distance style.

A total of five restaurants will benefit from this closure, including Summit Beer Station, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, the Bodega Market and Cafe, and Paula Vega Cakes.

“(Charleston has) had great success with it,” said Paula Vega, owner of Paula Vega Cakes. “(It’s) almost like a party that we’re not allowed to have that’s socially distanced.”

Outdoor dining will start at 5 p.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with the street reopening around midnight. The hope is that restaurants can benefit from this new policy as they’re limited to 50 percent capacity inside and have had to turn people away on the weekends due to spacing limitations amid the pandemic.

