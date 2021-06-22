Outdoors festival planned in September in southern WV

FILE – This May 9, 2012, file photo, shows the Grandview State Park overlooking the New River Gorge National River in Grandview, W.Va. The state offers numerous trails for hiking and other spots with scenic views. With West Virginia poised to lose another congressional seat due to its long, steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

GLEN JEAN, WV (AP) — The permanent home of the National Scout Jamboree will hold a four-day outdoor festival for the public in September.

WVVA-TV reports the Adventure On! Freedom Festival will take place Sept. 10 to 13 at the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve in southern West Virginia.

Among the events will be a free concert featuring the band Lonestar on Sept. 11 for first responders, active duty or retired military and law enforcement officers on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The event also will feature motor bike and electric bike racing, swimming, fishing and ziplines. Local vendors will be allowed to sell their wares. Tickets can be purchased in advance.