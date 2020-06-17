Outrage at drainage and sewage problems in the aftermath of Fayette County floods

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — “I didn’t think it was going to be quite this bad.”

Monday, June 15, 2020, WOWK 13 News Cassidy Wood in Minden covering the damage Sunday’s storm brought to the area.

The Fayette County Health Department is making sure their community stays safe while they continue cleaning up from the aftermath of the floods.

“The way I’ve seen it and the way it’s always been, they dump this stuff down here on Minden. They don’t really care. Matter of fact, it’s been said.” Susie Worley Jenkins, Minden resident

Many Minden residents like Susie Worley Jenkins often feel forgotten or ignored by people who can help make their lives better — and safer.

Between the storm and the water running over — and through — the land increased health concerns already created by sewage and drainage problems throughout the area.

This is when the Fayette County Health Department stepped in.

“As soon as we got hit Sunday, I was out in my car driving around to see what we could do.” Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department

Harlan’s office is handing out supplies like food and water and giving shots.

“The main one we’re worried about here is Tetanus.” Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department

Dr. Anita Stewart says it is extremely important to get these vaccines because of the serious dangers posed by the floodwaters.

“There’s fecal contaminates, there’s chemicals, propane and things like that. So, it is dangerous. So, make sure you’re using good hygiene when you’re out in the waters.” Dr. Anita Stewart

Still many Minden residents are demanding answers for ‘how it ever got this bad.’

This a question for someone else — as for the health department.

“I don’t know that anyone is at fault. I mean it was a flooding event, a flash flood. We’re certainly willing to do whatever we can to help folks be safe here.” Teri Harlan, Fayette County Health Department

Follow Cassidy Wood on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories