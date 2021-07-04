Ovapa U.S. Army veteran recognized for military and community service, gifted utility vehicle

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s nothing more American than the Fourth of July and being at the ballpark. On America’s birthday, 20-year U.S. Army veteran Eric Grandon was honored for his service before Sunday’s West Virginia Power game.

Grandon was selected out of 400 Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund applicants to receive a new Kubota Sidekick.

Eric, a beekeeper who suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his years in the armed forces, owns and operates Sugar Bottom Farm. The new vehicle will help him navigate through his farm in Ovapa.

“It will be an amazing help,” he said. “[I’m] not as healthy as I used to be. I’ve been out of the military since 2005 and things are starting to catch up with me.”

The gift was part of Kubota’s ‘Geared to Give’ program. Regional Sales Manager Aaron Scott said there was no better way to thank a veteran like Grandon.

“It’s an honor for me to provide this service to our veterans who have given so much, who provide so much, who sacrifice so much,” he said. “It’s hard not to get emotional, it’s hard not to.”

On a day that we honor our freedom and those that served overseas, a gift like this will go a long way.

“What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July, our Independence Day, and giving thanks to a veteran like me.”