All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Over 100 million Americans are estimated to travel this holiday despite Omicron variant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — AAA says more than 100 million Americans are going to hit the roads, the rails, and the skies this week, but as a new wave of the Omicron variant spreads across the county, a lot of people wonder if leaving home is really a good idea.

According to the C.D.C., you should not travel if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, or are waiting for a COVID test result. If your test comes back positive while you are at your destination, you are urged to isolate, quarantine, and postpone travel.

Health officials say you are most protected when traveling if you are double vaccinated, received a booster shot, and practice mask-wearing.

“To be real with you I’d like to see people travel. I mean COVID just put a damper on things, but I mean it’s whatever anybody wants to do. If you want to stay home, stay home, if you want to come out, come out,” said Corey Skaggs, a West Virginia resident.

Some people say they are nervous to travel this holiday, from fear of COVID-19 and risking getting a loved one sick.

Yeager Airport says the amount of those traveling has increased this holiday season. Mask wearing is still required at all times in airports and on planes.

